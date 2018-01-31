Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Matt Mitchell & more...

by

This Weekend

Matt Mitchell

A pure southern mash boogie comedian from Alabama with barefeet, mush-mouthed drawling and a mile-wide social streak. He's like Lynyrd Skynyrd as a stand-up comic.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 1

Chattanooga Boat Show

See the latest in aluminum boats, fishing boats, inboard, wake boats, pontoons, runabouts, cruisers and more.

3 p.m.

Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

bkproductions.biz

Friday, February 2

The Souls of Free Folk Release Party

Experience the trials and triumphs of an African American artist’s coming-of-age story.

6 p.m.

Association for Visual Arts

30 Frazier Ave.

avarts.org

Saturday, February 3

Harry Potter Fantastic Beastly Festival

Games, giveaways, costume contests, and the crowning of the Queen of Magic and the King of Fantastic Beasts.

7 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

UnitedWayCHA.org

by

Digital Issue 15.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Friday

February 2, 2018

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours