Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Matt Mitchell & more...

This Weekend

Matt Mitchell

A pure southern mash boogie comedian from Alabama with barefeet, mush-mouthed drawling and a mile-wide social streak. He's like Lynyrd Skynyrd as a stand-up comic.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 1

Chattanooga Boat Show

See the latest in aluminum boats, fishing boats, inboard, wake boats, pontoons, runabouts, cruisers and more.

3 p.m.

Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

bkproductions.biz

Friday, February 2

The Souls of Free Folk Release Party

Experience the trials and triumphs of an African American artist’s coming-of-age story.

6 p.m.

Association for Visual Arts

30 Frazier Ave.

avarts.org

Saturday, February 3

Harry Potter Fantastic Beastly Festival

Games, giveaways, costume contests, and the crowning of the Queen of Magic and the King of Fantastic Beasts.

7 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

UnitedWayCHA.org