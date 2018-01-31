Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Matt Mitchell & more...

This Weekend
Matt Mitchell
A pure southern mash boogie comedian from Alabama with barefeet, mush-mouthed drawling and a mile-wide social streak. He's like Lynyrd Skynyrd as a stand-up comic.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 1
Chattanooga Boat Show
See the latest in aluminum boats, fishing boats, inboard, wake boats, pontoons, runabouts, cruisers and more.
3 p.m.
Convention Center
1150 Carter St.
bkproductions.biz
Friday, February 2
The Souls of Free Folk Release Party
Experience the trials and triumphs of an African American artist’s coming-of-age story.
6 p.m.
Association for Visual Arts
30 Frazier Ave.
avarts.org
Saturday, February 3
Harry Potter Fantastic Beastly Festival
Games, giveaways, costume contests, and the crowning of the Queen of Magic and the King of Fantastic Beasts.
7 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
UnitedWayCHA.org