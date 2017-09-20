Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Michael Mack & more...

This Weekend

Michael Mack

His “Laugh ‘till you puke” style has made it on to “The Bob and Tom Show,” “The John Boy and Billy Show,” and ABC’s “America’s Funniest People.”

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, September 21

The Real Inspector Hound

It is a foggy and foreboding day at Muldoon Manor, a charming, but isolated, English country house.

7 p.m.

The Ringgold Playhouse

155 Depot St.

cityofringgold.com

Friday, September 22

The Glass Menagerie

The semi-autobiographical classic play by the legendary Tennessee Williams set in 1930s St. Louis.

8 p.m.

Mars Theatre

117 N. Chattanooga St.

Lafayette, GA.

bapshows.com

Saturday, September 23

Go Fest 2017

A celebration of living life without limitations promoting Chattanooga’s accessibility to everyone, regardless of ability.

10 a.m.

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

chattzoo.org