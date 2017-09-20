Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Michael Mack & more...

This Weekend
Michael Mack
His “Laugh ‘till you puke” style has made it on to “The Bob and Tom Show,” “The John Boy and Billy Show,” and ABC’s “America’s Funniest People.”
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, September 21
The Real Inspector Hound
It is a foggy and foreboding day at Muldoon Manor, a charming, but isolated, English country house.
7 p.m.
The Ringgold Playhouse
155 Depot St.
cityofringgold.com
Friday, September 22
The Glass Menagerie
The semi-autobiographical classic play by the legendary Tennessee Williams set in 1930s St. Louis.
8 p.m.
Mars Theatre
117 N. Chattanooga St.
Lafayette, GA.
bapshows.com
Saturday, September 23
Go Fest 2017
A celebration of living life without limitations promoting Chattanooga’s accessibility to everyone, regardless of ability.
10 a.m.
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
chattzoo.org