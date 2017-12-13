Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Midnight Swinger David Scot & more...

This Weekend
David Scott
The Midnight Swinger combines the style and cool of a ’60s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, December 14
Beauty And The Beast
The Disney classic comes to the stage. Come relive the timeless story of Belle taming the Beast and finding true love.
7 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
theatrecentre.com
Friday, December 15
Driving Miss Daisy
A beautiful and touching story of deeply rooted affection, "Driving Miss Daisy" is the perfect holiday offering.
7:30 p.m.
Midtown Central
5705 Uptain Rd.
(423) 987-5141
Saturday, December 16
The Nutcracker
Ballet Tennessee brings the holiday classic to life featuring special guest artist Frederick Davis (and lots of sugarplum fairies).
2, 7 p.m.
Roland Hayes Concert Hall
752 Vine St.
ballettennessee.org