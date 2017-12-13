Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Midnight Swinger David Scot & more...

David Scott

The Midnight Swinger combines the style and cool of a ’60s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 14

Beauty And The Beast

The Disney classic comes to the stage. Come relive the timeless story of Belle taming the Beast and finding true love.

7 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

theatrecentre.com

Friday, December 15

Driving Miss Daisy

A beautiful and touching story of deeply rooted affection, "Driving Miss Daisy" is the perfect holiday offering. 

7:30 p.m.

Midtown Central

5705 Uptain Rd.

(423) 987-5141

Saturday, December 16

The Nutcracker

Ballet Tennessee brings the holiday classic to life featuring special guest artist Frederick Davis (and lots of sugarplum fairies).

2, 7 p.m.

Roland Hayes Concert Hall

752 Vine St.

ballettennessee.org

