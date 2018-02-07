Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Mutzie & more...

This Weekend

Mutzie

Watching Mutzie on stage is like watching the class clown in school, you never knew what was coming next, but you knew it was coming. And it's really, really funny.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 8

Young Professionals Afterhours

Eat, drink, and mingle with fellow young professionals in a great way to network with the rising stars of business.

5:30 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott

200 Chestnut St.

ypchattanooga.com

Friday, February 9

Mardi Gras Gala

Cajun-inspired fare, cocktails, Dixieland Jazz by the Ralph Miller Quartet, late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun.

7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

Saturday, February 10

Love Letters

A romantic comedy starring award-winning actress Mimi Kennedy and CSO Music Director Emeritus Bob Bernhardt.

7 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Center

400 River St.

theatrecentre.com