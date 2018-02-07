Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Mutzie & more...

This Weekend
Mutzie
Watching Mutzie on stage is like watching the class clown in school, you never knew what was coming next, but you knew it was coming. And it's really, really funny.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 8
Young Professionals Afterhours
Eat, drink, and mingle with fellow young professionals in a great way to network with the rising stars of business.
5:30 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott
200 Chestnut St.
ypchattanooga.com
Friday, February 9
Mardi Gras Gala
Cajun-inspired fare, cocktails, Dixieland Jazz by the Ralph Miller Quartet, late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun.
7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org
Saturday, February 10
Love Letters
A romantic comedy starring award-winning actress Mimi Kennedy and CSO Music Director Emeritus Bob Bernhardt.
7 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Center
400 River St.
theatrecentre.com