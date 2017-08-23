Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Philly Plowden & more...

This Weekend
Philly Plowden
His observations & revelations about the human condition, mixed with stories from his own life, take an audience on a 200mph trip that could stop at any point along the journey.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, August 24
Drink & Discover: The World of Fire and Ice
It's a special “adults only” night out at the Creative Discovery Museum.
7 p.m.
Creative Discovery Museum
321 Chestnut St.
(423) 756-2738
cdmfun.org
Friday, August 25
Chattanooga Museum Hop
Come out and spend the day visiting six of our great local museums for one low price.
10 a.m.
Various Locations
(423) 894-8028
tvrail.com
Saturday, August 26
The East Ridge Toy and Comic Book Expo
Get your best cosplay out and head over to East Ridge for a day of fun.
10 a.m.
East Ridge Community Center
1517 Tombras Ave.
farleycon.com