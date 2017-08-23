Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Philly Plowden & more...

This Weekend

Philly Plowden

His observations & revelations about the human condition, mixed with stories from his own life, take an audience on a 200mph trip that could stop at any point along the journey.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, August 24

Drink & Discover: The World of Fire and Ice

It's a special “adults only” night out at the Creative Discovery Museum.

7 p.m.

Creative Discovery Museum

321 Chestnut St.

(423) 756-2738

cdmfun.org

Friday, August 25

Chattanooga Museum Hop

Come out and spend the day visiting six of our great local museums for one low price.

10 a.m.

Various Locations

(423) 894-8028

tvrail.com

Saturday, August 26

The East Ridge Toy and Comic Book Expo

Get your best cosplay out and head over to East Ridge for a day of fun.

10 a.m.

East Ridge Community Center

1517 Tombras Ave.

farleycon.com