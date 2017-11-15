Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Reno Collier & more...

This Weekend

Reno Collier

With a contagious laugh and friendly demeanor, Reno's observations often find him recalling mishaps of his West Virginia cousins, his Scottish heritage, unruly in-laws and even alien abductions.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, November 16

Introduction to Stand Up Comedy

Do you make people laugh? Ever wanted to take it to the stage? Here's where you can learn how.

6 p.m.

Chattanooga WorkSpace

302 W. 6th St.

chattanoogaworkspace.com

Friday, November 17

The Crucible

Arthur Miller’s legacy drama is set during the Salem Witch Trials of the 1800's with ties to the “Red Scare” of the 1950's.

7:30 p.m.

Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St.

bapshows.com

Saturday, November 18

Regina James: Fit For A Queen Fashion Show

This fashion experience by Veatrice Conley will celebrate Queens of all shapes and sizes!

8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org