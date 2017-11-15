Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Reno Collier & more...

This Weekend
Reno Collier
With a contagious laugh and friendly demeanor, Reno's observations often find him recalling mishaps of his West Virginia cousins, his Scottish heritage, unruly in-laws and even alien abductions.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, November 16
Introduction to Stand Up Comedy
Do you make people laugh? Ever wanted to take it to the stage? Here's where you can learn how.
6 p.m.
Chattanooga WorkSpace
302 W. 6th St.
chattanoogaworkspace.com
Friday, November 17
The Crucible
Arthur Miller’s legacy drama is set during the Salem Witch Trials of the 1800's with ties to the “Red Scare” of the 1950's.
7:30 p.m.
Mars Theater
117 N. Chattanooga St.
bapshows.com
Saturday, November 18
Regina James: Fit For A Queen Fashion Show
This fashion experience by Veatrice Conley will celebrate Queens of all shapes and sizes!
8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org