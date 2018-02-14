Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Rod Man & more...

This Weekend
Rod Man
Best known as the winner of Last Comic Standing Season 8, comedian Rod Man is truly a gem in the world of standup comedy today. Come see why he's a rising star.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 15
Sankofa Presents
Recent Sankofa grant recipients Josiah Golson, Neshawn Calloway, Felicion McMillan, and Seaux Chill celebrate their artistic visions.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org
Friday, February 16
The Importance of Being Earnest
Oscar Wilde's "A Trivial Comedy for Serious People" is a farcical comedy and an audience delight.
8 p.m.
Covenant College
14049 Scenic Hwy.
covenant.edu
Saturday, February 17
Whose Line Chattanooga
You've seen the TV show, now see our own homegrown version live...and very very funny.
10 p.m.
First Draft Theater
1800 Rossville Ave.
improvchattanooga.com