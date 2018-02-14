Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Rod Man & more...

This Weekend

Rod Man

Best known as the winner of Last Comic Standing Season 8, comedian Rod Man is truly a gem in the world of standup comedy today. Come see why he's a rising star.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 15

Sankofa Presents

Recent Sankofa grant recipients Josiah Golson, Neshawn Calloway, Felicion McMillan, and Seaux Chill celebrate their artistic visions.

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, February 16

The Importance of Being Earnest

Oscar Wilde's "A Trivial Comedy for Serious People" is a farcical comedy and an audience delight.

8 p.m.

Covenant College

14049 Scenic Hwy.

covenant.edu

Saturday, February 17

Whose Line Chattanooga

You've seen the TV show, now see our own homegrown version live...and very very funny.

10 p.m.

First Draft Theater

1800 Rossville Ave.

improvchattanooga.com