Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Shaun Jones & more...

This Weekend
Shaun Jones
Shaun Jones is a true comedian, one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene. He's been seen on B.E.T’S “Comic View” and Starz “1st Amendment Standup”.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, September 28
The Arsonists
A play about an ordinary man who plays host to a group that he believes may be buring down home around the city.
7:30 p.m.
UTC Fine Arts Center
752 Vine St.
utc.edu
Friday, September 29
The Wiz
It's your last weekend to catch the CTC's exuberant production of the classic retelling of the Wizard of Oz.
8 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
theatrecentre.com
Saturday, September 30
Comedy Fight The Hurricanes
A night of comedy and music to raise money for victims of the recent hurricanes.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com