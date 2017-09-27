Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Shaun Jones & more...

This Weekend

Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones is a true comedian, one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene. He's been seen on B.E.T’S “Comic View” and Starz “1st Amendment Standup”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, September 28

The Arsonists

A play about an ordinary man who plays host to a group that he believes may be buring down home around the city.

7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

utc.edu

Friday, September 29

The Wiz

It's your last weekend to catch the CTC's exuberant production of the classic retelling of the Wizard of Oz.

8 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

theatrecentre.com

Saturday, September 30

Comedy Fight The Hurricanes

A night of comedy and music to raise money for victims of the recent hurricanes.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com