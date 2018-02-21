Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Shaun Jones & more...

This Weekend

Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones is a true comedian, one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene. He's been seen on B.E.T’S “Comic View” and Starz “1st Amendment Standup”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 22

Artwise: Jason Foumberg

An in-gallery walking tour of “New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation”.

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, February 23

The Hype is Real: Hip Hop Dance Showcase

Live music, DJ's and dance performances from Skream, Im-age, and B-Wave for a celebration of Hip Hop.

10 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Rd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Saturday, February 24

Almost, Maine

Nine intertwined vignettes that ultimately tell a heartwarming story about the people in the mythical town of "Almost, Maine".

2, 7:30 p.m.

The Ringgold Playhouse

155 Depot St.

cityofringgoldga.gov