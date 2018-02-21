Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Shaun Jones & more...

This Weekend
Shaun Jones
Shaun Jones is a true comedian, one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene. He's been seen on B.E.T’S “Comic View” and Starz “1st Amendment Standup”.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 22
Artwise: Jason Foumberg
An in-gallery walking tour of “New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation”.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org
Friday, February 23
The Hype is Real: Hip Hop Dance Showcase
Live music, DJ's and dance performances from Skream, Im-age, and B-Wave for a celebration of Hip Hop.
10 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Rd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Saturday, February 24
Almost, Maine
Nine intertwined vignettes that ultimately tell a heartwarming story about the people in the mythical town of "Almost, Maine".
2, 7:30 p.m.
The Ringgold Playhouse
155 Depot St.
cityofringgoldga.gov