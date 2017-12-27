Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Spanky Brown & more...

This Weekend
Spanky Brown, Andy Forrester & Rodney Alan Wiggins
Three great comedians team up for a very special weekend of comedy, including a laugh-out-loud New Year's Eve comedy bash!
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, December 28
December Social (Justice) Hour
A discussion of future events as well as some of their plans for the coming year.
7 p.m.
Frothy Monkey
1400 Market St.
(423) 680-6343
frothymonkey.com
Friday, December 29
Beauty and The Beast
The Disney classic comes to the stage. Come relive the timeless story of Belle taming the Beast and finding true love.
7 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
theatrecentre.com
Saturday, December 30
Ruby Falls Discovery Day
Come celebrate 89 years since the discovery of the falls in 1928. Surprises will be in store for each visitor.
8 a.m.
Ruby Falls
1720 S. Scenic Hwy.
rubyfalls.com