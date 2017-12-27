Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Spanky Brown & more...

This Weekend

Spanky Brown, Andy Forrester & Rodney Alan Wiggins

Three great comedians team up for a very special weekend of comedy, including a laugh-out-loud New Year's Eve comedy bash!

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 28

December Social (Justice) Hour

A discussion of future events as well as some of their plans for the coming year. 

7 p.m.

Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St.

(423) 680-6343

frothymonkey.com

Friday, December 29

Beauty and The Beast

The Disney classic comes to the stage. Come relive the timeless story of Belle taming the Beast and finding true love.

7 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

theatrecentre.com

Saturday, December 30

Ruby Falls Discovery Day

Come celebrate 89 years since the discovery of the falls in 1928. Surprises will be in store for each visitor.

8 a.m.

Ruby Falls

1720 S. Scenic Hwy.

rubyfalls.com

