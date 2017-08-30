Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Vic DiBitetto & more...

This Weekend

Vic DiBitetto

The grand prize winner of ABC's America’s Funniest People, Vic DiBitetto is an incredibly powerful performer. He churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, August 31

Underground Verses: LOVE & PASSION

A poetic open mic themed around love and passion...for life, for a person, for living.

7 p.m.

Spot Athletic Arts Venue

3210 Brainerd Rd.

spotvenue.co

Friday, September 1

Miki Boni Exhibit & Book Signing

Miki Boni is no ordinary painter. Her background is as varied as the larger-than-life stylized works that leap from her canvases.

5 p.m.

In-Town Gallery

26 Frazier Ave.

intowngallery.com

Saturday, September 2

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Brick, an alcoholic ex-football player, drinks his days away and resists the affections of his wife, Maggie.

7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga

911 Eastgate Loop

(423) 602-8640

ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com