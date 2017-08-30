Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Vic DiBitetto & more...

This Weekend
Vic DiBitetto
The grand prize winner of ABC's America’s Funniest People, Vic DiBitetto is an incredibly powerful performer. He churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, August 31
Underground Verses: LOVE & PASSION
A poetic open mic themed around love and passion...for life, for a person, for living.
7 p.m.
Spot Athletic Arts Venue
3210 Brainerd Rd.
spotvenue.co
Friday, September 1
Miki Boni Exhibit & Book Signing
Miki Boni is no ordinary painter. Her background is as varied as the larger-than-life stylized works that leap from her canvases.
5 p.m.
In-Town Gallery
26 Frazier Ave.
intowngallery.com
Saturday, September 2
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
Brick, an alcoholic ex-football player, drinks his days away and resists the affections of his wife, Maggie.
7:30 p.m.
Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga
911 Eastgate Loop
(423) 602-8640
ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com