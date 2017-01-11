Pulse Spotlight: Corey Ryan Forrester & more...

This Weekend
Corey Ryan Forrester
CoFo's North Georgia roots have given Corey an affinity for Southern wit and storytelling. He has thoughts on everything from race to religion, politics and gender. He loves women and cheese. All dairy, actually.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 12
Chatt About Science
This month's discussion is about “How To Use the Environment To Improve Your Memory”.
7 p.m.
Stone Cup Cafe
208 Frazier Ave.
(423) 521-3977
stonecupcafe.com
Friday, January 13
Ron White
The blue collar legend (who wears a suit, of course) comes to town armed with sarcasm, scotch and a cigar.
7 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
(423) 757-5580
tivolichattanooga.com
Saturday, January 14
Katt Williams
On his national “Great America” comedy tour, Katt takes no comedic prisoners in a must-see performance.
8 p.m.
Memorial Auditorium
399 McCallie Ave
(423) 757-5580
tivolichattanooga.com