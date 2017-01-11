Pulse Spotlight: Corey Ryan Forrester & more...

This Weekend

Corey Ryan Forrester

CoFo's North Georgia roots have given Corey an affinity for Southern wit and storytelling. He has thoughts on everything from race to religion, politics and gender. He loves women and cheese. All dairy, actually.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 12

Chatt About Science

This month's discussion is about “How To Use the Environment To Improve Your Memory”.

7 p.m.

Stone Cup Cafe

208 Frazier Ave.

(423) 521-3977

stonecupcafe.com

Friday, January 13

Ron White

The blue collar legend (who wears a suit, of course) comes to town armed with sarcasm, scotch and a cigar.

7 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

tivolichattanooga.com

Saturday, January 14

Katt Williams

On his national “Great America” comedy tour, Katt takes no comedic prisoners in a must-see performance.

8 p.m.

Memorial Auditorium

399 McCallie Ave

(423) 757-5580

tivolichattanooga.com