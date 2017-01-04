Pulse Spotlight: David C. Wingfield & more...

This Weekend

David C. Wingfield

He has performed with some of the most recognizable names in comedy, such as Charlie Murphy, Dave Attell, and John Witherspoon, and he has written jokes for other comedians, including Victoria Jackson.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 5

In Search of the Last River Giants

If you haven't been to the Aquarium in a while, here's a good reason to visit.

10 a.m.

Tennessee Aquarium

1 Broad St.

(800) 262-0695

tnaqua.org

Friday, January 6

Wide Open Floor

Anything goes in this monthly gathering of some of the most talented folks in the city (and beyond).

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

barkinglegs.org

Saturday, January 7

Artful Yoga: A Holistic Shine in the New Year

Resolved to get in shape this year? Here's a good way to start.

1:30 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org