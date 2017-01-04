Pulse Spotlight: David C. Wingfield & more...

This Weekend
David C. Wingfield
He has performed with some of the most recognizable names in comedy, such as Charlie Murphy, Dave Attell, and John Witherspoon, and he has written jokes for other comedians, including Victoria Jackson.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 5
In Search of the Last River Giants
If you haven't been to the Aquarium in a while, here's a good reason to visit.
10 a.m.
Tennessee Aquarium
1 Broad St.
(800) 262-0695
tnaqua.org
Friday, January 6
Wide Open Floor
Anything goes in this monthly gathering of some of the most talented folks in the city (and beyond).
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
(423) 624-5347
barkinglegs.org
Saturday, January 7
Artful Yoga: A Holistic Shine in the New Year
Resolved to get in shape this year? Here's a good way to start.
1:30 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org