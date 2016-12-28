Pulse Spotlight: David Scott & more...

This Weekend
David Scott
The Midnight Swinger combines the style and cool of a ’60s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, December 29
Enchanted Garden of Lights
It's the final weekend for one of Chattanooga's favorite holiday experiences.
8 p.m.
Rock City
1400 Patten Rd.
(706) 820-2531
seerockcity.com
Friday, December 30
River Gorge Explorer Sandhill Crane Cruises
Get up close with nature in this exciting and informative journey down the river.
10 a.m., 2 p.m.
Sale Creek Marina
3900 Lee Pike
(800) 262-0695
tnaqua.org
Saturday, December 31
New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Ice on the Landing
Looking to do something different on New Year's Eve?
11 p.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.
(423) 265-0771
iceonthelanding.com