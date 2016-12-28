Pulse Spotlight: David Scott & more...

This Weekend

David Scott

The Midnight Swinger combines the style and cool of a ’60s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 29

Enchanted Garden of Lights

It's the final weekend for one of Chattanooga's favorite holiday experiences.

8 p.m.

Rock City

1400 Patten Rd.

(706) 820-2531

seerockcity.com

Friday, December 30

River Gorge Explorer Sandhill Crane Cruises

Get up close with nature in this exciting and informative journey down the river.

10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Sale Creek Marina

3900 Lee Pike

(800) 262-0695

tnaqua.org

Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Ice on the Landing

Looking to do something different on New Year's Eve?

11 p.m.

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

(423) 265-0771

iceonthelanding.com