Pulse Spotlight: Etta May & more...

This Weekend
Etta May
What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” She is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass and a longtime Chattanooga favorite.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 9
Chatt About Science
Lessons from insects and stomachs for designing healthy environments with UTC's Dr. DeAnna Beasley.
7 p.m.
Revelator Coffee Company
10 Frazier Ave.
(205) 224-5900
revelatorcoffee.com
Friday, February 10
Love/Sick
A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays in which couples meet or break up.
8 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
theatrecentre.com
Saturday, February 11
Gwendolyn’s Bleeding Heart Ball
A costumed event for the adventurous fan of dark romance and old fairy tales.
7 p.m.
Heritage House Arts and Civic Center
1428 Jenkins Rd.
(423) 855-9474