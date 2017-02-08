Pulse Spotlight: Etta May & more...

This Weekend

Etta May

What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” She is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass and a longtime Chattanooga favorite.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 9

Chatt About Science 

Lessons from insects and stomachs for designing healthy environments with UTC's Dr. DeAnna Beasley.

7 p.m. 

Revelator Coffee Company 

10 Frazier Ave. 

(205) 224-5900

revelatorcoffee.com

Friday, February 10

Love/Sick 

A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays in which couples meet or break up.

8 p.m. 

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St. 

theatrecentre.com

Saturday, February 11

Gwendolyn’s Bleeding Heart Ball 

A costumed event for the adventurous fan of dark romance and old fairy tales. 

7 p.m. 

Heritage House Arts and Civic Center

1428 Jenkins Rd. 

(423) 855-9474

