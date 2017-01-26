Pulse Spotlight: Jay Chris Newberg & more...

This Weekend
Jay Chris Newberg
Starting out as a bar musician in Detroit, and studying improvisation at The famed Second City, Newberg has evolved into a humorous live performer who fuses music, melody and hook.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 26
Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7
Featuring the Metropolitan Opera Principal Trumpeter Billy Hunter.
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
(423) 757-5580
chattanoogasymphony.org
Friday, January 27
Unite. Wear White.
Help take a stand and take part in commemorating National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
9 a.m.
DoubleTree Hotel
407 Chestnut St.
(423) 994-4857
secondlifechattanooga.org
Saturday, January 28
The Gruffalo Movie Screening
An enchanting film that tells the story of a mouse who goes in search of a nut.
10 a.m., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX
201 Chestnut St.
(423) 266-4629
tnaqua.org/imax