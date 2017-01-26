Pulse Spotlight: Jay Chris Newberg & more...

This Weekend

Jay Chris Newberg

Starting out as a bar musician in Detroit, and studying improvisation at The famed Second City, Newberg has evolved into a humorous live performer who fuses music, melody and hook.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 26

Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7

Featuring the Metropolitan Opera Principal Trumpeter Billy Hunter.

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

chattanoogasymphony.org

Friday, January 27

Unite. Wear White.

Help take a stand and take part in commemorating National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

9 a.m.

DoubleTree Hotel

407 Chestnut St.

(423) 994-4857

secondlifechattanooga.org

Saturday, January 28

The Gruffalo Movie Screening

An enchanting film that tells the story of a mouse who goes in search of a nut.

10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX

201 Chestnut St.

(423) 266-4629

tnaqua.org/imax