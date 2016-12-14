Pulse Spotlight: Jiggy & more...

Featured Pick

Jiggy

New York City based stand up comedian Jiggy brings his one man show, 50 First Dates, Zero Second Dates, to the Barking Legs Theater for its Tennessee debut.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, December 15

Nature Nuts: Nature’s Decorations

Crafting holiday decorations from the wild and for the wild.

5 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium

1 Broad St.

(800) 262-0695

tnaqua.org

Friday, December 16

It's A Wonderful Life

The classic tale of Bedford Falls and one man's holiday redemption.

7:30 p.m.

Historic Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St.

LaFayette, GA

(706) 996-8350

backalleyproductions.org

Saturday, December 17

'Nooga Nutcracker

Local dancers stage the beloved Christmas classic, perfect for family holiday entertainment.

7 p.m.

Chattanooga Dance Theater

5151 Austin Rd.

(423) 760-8808

chattanoogadancetheatre.com