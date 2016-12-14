Pulse Spotlight: Jiggy & more...

Featured Pick
Jiggy
New York City based stand up comedian Jiggy brings his one man show, 50 First Dates, Zero Second Dates, to the Barking Legs Theater for its Tennessee debut.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Thursday, December 15
Nature Nuts: Nature’s Decorations
Crafting holiday decorations from the wild and for the wild.
5 p.m.
Tennessee Aquarium
1 Broad St.
(800) 262-0695
tnaqua.org
Friday, December 16
It's A Wonderful Life
The classic tale of Bedford Falls and one man's holiday redemption.
7:30 p.m.
Historic Mars Theater
117 N. Chattanooga St.
LaFayette, GA
(706) 996-8350
backalleyproductions.org
Saturday, December 17
'Nooga Nutcracker
Local dancers stage the beloved Christmas classic, perfect for family holiday entertainment.
7 p.m.
Chattanooga Dance Theater
5151 Austin Rd.
(423) 760-8808
chattanoogadancetheatre.com