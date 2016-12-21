Pulse Spotlight: Karen Mills & more...

Featured Pick
Karen Mills
If you're looking for straight, laugh out loud comedy, Karen Mills can inspire, energize and bring any crowd together through the joy of laughter.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, December 22
North Pole Limited Train Rides
It's a “traintastic” holiday tradition with the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.
5:30, 7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Grand Junction
4119 Cromwell Rd.
(423) 894-4028
tvrail.com
Friday, December 23
Matt Mitchell and Friends
Matt welcomes comics Luke Marter, Moody Malovi, and John Michael Bond.
7:30 p.m.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Saturday, December 24
Brainerd Farmers Market
Pick up those last minute goodies just in time for Christmas (and last minute shopping, as well).
10 a.m.
Grace Episcopal Church
20 Belvoir Ave.
(404) 245-3682