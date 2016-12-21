Pulse Spotlight: Karen Mills & more...

by

Featured Pick

Karen Mills

If you're looking for straight, laugh out loud comedy, Karen Mills can inspire, energize and bring any crowd together through the joy of laughter. 

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 22

North Pole Limited Train Rides

It's a “traintastic” holiday tradition with the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.

5:30, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Grand Junction

4119 Cromwell Rd.

(423) 894-4028 

tvrail.com

Friday, December 23

Matt Mitchell and Friends

Matt welcomes comics Luke Marter, Moody Malovi, and John Michael Bond.

7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Saturday, December 24

Brainerd Farmers Market

Pick up those last minute goodies just in time for Christmas (and last minute shopping, as well). 

10 a.m.

Grace Episcopal Church

20 Belvoir Ave.

(404) 245-3682

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours