Pulse Spotlight: Karen Mills & more...

Featured Pick

Karen Mills

If you're looking for straight, laugh out loud comedy, Karen Mills can inspire, energize and bring any crowd together through the joy of laughter.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 22

North Pole Limited Train Rides

It's a “traintastic” holiday tradition with the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.

5:30, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Grand Junction

4119 Cromwell Rd.

(423) 894-4028

tvrail.com

Friday, December 23

Matt Mitchell and Friends

Matt welcomes comics Luke Marter, Moody Malovi, and John Michael Bond.

7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Saturday, December 24

Brainerd Farmers Market

Pick up those last minute goodies just in time for Christmas (and last minute shopping, as well).

10 a.m.

Grace Episcopal Church

20 Belvoir Ave.

(404) 245-3682