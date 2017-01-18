Pulse Spotlight: Mike Gardner & more...

This Weekend

Mike Gardner

Mike Gardner is a rising young star whose edgy autobiographical humor will take you on a roller coaster ride of subjects from his Redneck Mother and growing up with six sisters…to his celebrity run-ins during his previous life as a prestigious country club golf pro.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 19

Girls Night Out: Bold and Beautiful

A night dedicated to self-care and celebration of womanhood and women’s creations.

6 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Friday, January 20

Lookout Wild Film Festival

Committed to showcasing wild places and the people they inspire.

7 p.m.

Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre

399 McCallie Ave.

lookoutfilmfestival.org

Saturday, January 21

ChattaCon

The 42nd annual gathering of science fiction and pop culture fandom. Come and get your geek on for a weekend of fun.

10 a.m.

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

chattacon.org