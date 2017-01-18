Pulse Spotlight: Mike Gardner & more...

This Weekend
Mike Gardner
Mike Gardner is a rising young star whose edgy autobiographical humor will take you on a roller coaster ride of subjects from his Redneck Mother and growing up with six sisters…to his celebrity run-ins during his previous life as a prestigious country club golf pro.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 19
Girls Night Out: Bold and Beautiful
A night dedicated to self-care and celebration of womanhood and women’s creations.
6 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Friday, January 20
Lookout Wild Film Festival
Committed to showcasing wild places and the people they inspire.
7 p.m.
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre
399 McCallie Ave.
lookoutfilmfestival.org
Saturday, January 21
ChattaCon
The 42nd annual gathering of science fiction and pop culture fandom. Come and get your geek on for a weekend of fun.
10 a.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.
chattacon.org