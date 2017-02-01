Pulse Spotlight: Tennant & Ward and more...

This Weekend
Derrick Tennant and Jamie Ward
It's a double-dose of comedy as former athlete Derrick Tennant and U.S. Army vet Jamie Ward team up for a night of clean comedy with some unusual twists.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 2
Southern Insecurities Comedy Tour
Comedians Krish Mohan and David Coulter headline a night of comedy fun.
8:30 p.m.
McHale’s Brewhouse
725 Ashland Terrace
(423) 877-2124
mchalesbrewhouse.co
Friday, February 3
First Friday
New mixed media works from local artist Kim Printz highlight the monthly reception at the Southside's most eclectic art gallery.
5:30 p.m.
Area 61 Gallery
61 E. Main St.
(423) 648-9367
Saturday, February 4
Extreme Weather
A play reading direct from Paris COP21 Negotiations to Chattanooga.
7 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga
3224 Navajo Dr.
(423) 624-2985
uucc.org