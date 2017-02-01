Pulse Spotlight: Tennant & Ward and more...

Derrick Tennant and Jamie Ward

It's a double-dose of comedy as former athlete Derrick Tennant and U.S. Army vet Jamie Ward team up for a night of clean comedy with some unusual twists.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 2

Southern Insecurities Comedy Tour

Comedians Krish Mohan and David Coulter headline a night of comedy fun. 

8:30 p.m.

McHale’s Brewhouse 

725 Ashland Terrace

(423) 877-2124

mchalesbrewhouse.co

Friday, February 3

First Friday

New mixed media works from local artist Kim Printz highlight the monthly reception at the Southside's most eclectic art gallery.

5:30 p.m.

Area 61 Gallery

61 E. Main St.

(423) 648-9367

Saturday, February 4

Extreme Weather

A play reading direct from Paris COP21 Negotiations to Chattanooga.

7 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga

3224 Navajo Dr.

(423) 624-2985

uucc.org

