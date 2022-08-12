4 Bridges Arts Festival Ranked In National List Of Top 200 Arts Festivals

The Association for Visual Arts announces that the 4 Bridges Arts Festival was recently voted the #29 best fine arts festival in the country in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s annual 200 Best Festival listings.

The festival ranked #86 in 2019, and #12 in 2020 list. Rankings for the 2022 list are based on reported artist revenues from shows during the 2021 calendar year.

Sunshine Artist Magazine, which surveys artists and publishes the rankings each year, is the best-known trade magazine for fine arts and crafts festivals in the United States.

Festival Director Sarah Moore stated, “We are ecstatic to remain in the top 30 of this annual ranking of national festivals. The ranking is tied directly to reported artist revenues, which means that our Chattanooga community and our visitors really came out and provided huge support to these artists last year after the difficulties they experienced with all shows shut down in 2020. We are so grateful to have the support of the city and county, and our Chattanooga community, year after year.”

4 Bridges’ #29 ranking placed us ahead of some of the biggest shows in the country, and in great company with some of our regional neighbors – Marietta Art in the Park (#13), Atlanta Dogwood Festival (#23), Kentuck Festival of the Arts (#27), and Dogwood Arts Festival – Knoxville (#53).

The 2023 4 Bridges Arts Festival is currently scheduled to take place April 21-23, 2023, and applications for that show will open September 1 on Zapplication.org.

An essential part of Chattanooga’s creative capital, 4 Bridges Arts Festival cultivates and inspires an appreciation for the visual arts by creating opportunities for exchange between working artists and the public.

Established in 2000 by Association for Visual Arts, 4 Bridges Arts Festival is an initiative dedicated to promoting the visual arts through programming that cultivates an appreciation for the creative process and advances opportunities for working artists.

The Association for Visual Arts’ mission is to strengthen and promote the artistic ecosystem of Chattanooga’s visual artists, art enthusiasts and arts-based institutions.

For more information about 4 Bridges Arts Festival, visit our website, or the main AVA website – AVArts.org – or contact Sarah Moore, 4 Bridges Arts Festival Director, at sarah@avarts.org, or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282.