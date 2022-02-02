4 Bridges Arts Festival Will Return April 8-10 To The First Horizon Pavilion

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) announces that the 4 Bridges Arts Festival is returning to the First Horizon Pavilion this April.

The 2022 4 Bridges Arts Festival will take place April 9 and 10, 2022. Gates will be open 10 am – 5 pm both days, and admission is $5 for adults and FREE for children under 18.

We encourage everyone to come enjoy browsing and shopping with over 140 artists from around the country, who create beautiful work in a variety of media and price ranges – there’s something for everyone!

Some Covid protocols introduced at our April 2021 festival will remain in place, with mask use encouraged when patrons are interacting with artists in the pavilion, and increased hygiene and sanitizer stations available throughout the site.

Food and beverage vendors will be available all weekend, and plenty of socially distanced seating will be provided at the Pavilion so that guests may enjoy a meal, a snack, or a drink, as well as the music from the many local and regional musicians who will perform on our stage throughout the weekend.

2022 marks the 22nd year of the festival, which was voted the #12 best fine arts festival in the country in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 2020 edition of their annual 200 Best Festival listings, our highest rank ever.

The Association for Visual Arts is thrilled to bring this event back each year, as we know the Chattanooga community will show a high level of support for the independent artists who come to the show. We love having a community with a long record of supporting the arts!