5th Annual Black Arts Festival Celebrates Juneteenth With A Full Month Of Events

With a continued commitment to celebrating the extraordinary contributions of artists of African descent, the 5th Annual Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas will kick-off it’s Juneteenth Celebration on June 4th with its inaugural fundraiser the RBG Ball (Red, Black & Green) & Black Arts Awards.
This black-tie affair will honor local artists in six disciplines. The program will include the introduction of three historical African princesses who will be available for public appearances, birthday parties and school visits throughout the year. The meal will be curated and prepared by celebrity chef, Kenyatta Ashford. Chef Ashford studied at the renowned Culinary Institute of America in New York.
Now in its fifth year, the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas: Juneteenth Independence Day will run June 4th - June 26th. Events and activities will take place in varying locations throughout the city. Our goal for year five is to include with local artists, speaker and workshop leaders those that are more reginal, nationally and internationally recognized.
For example, our events will include internationally recognized American Idol winner Ruben Studdard will perform on June 19th as part of the Juneteenth Ceremony; International spoken word artist & Las Vegas resident, Obbie West; jazz trumpeter Melvin Miller & Co from Atlanta; playwright E. Claudette Freeman’s from Fort Lauderdale; and internationally recognized West African drummer Obayana Ajanaku of Knoxville.
CFBA&I orbits around June 19th because Juneteenth represents an historic triumph of the human sprit. We honor our ancestors by holding this day in reverence and celebrating ourselves to celebrate them.
Wielding the transformative powers of the arts, our festivals are revolutionary acts of sankofa-- retrieving that which was ours and had been forgotten. The arts delight, instruct, console, awaken, and refine us and if we let them, they restore our humanity.
Our mission is to showcase emerging and established local artists of African descent who are creating, innovating and producing extraordinary work in the disciplines of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, film and literature.
2022 Schedule of Events
Saturday, June 4th - RGB Ball (Red, Black & Green) Formal
- Time: 6:30 PM Cocktails; 7:00 Dinner; 8:00 Awards; at 9:00 Dance
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: Visit our website to purchase tickets
Sunday, June 5th - Elizabeth Catlett Visual Arts Exhibition: “The Fire Next Time” - A Tribute to James Baldwin Opening Reception, Lecture by Jody Harris and Artist Talk
- Time: 5:00 PM
- Location: The Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: FREE
Thursday, June 9th – Featured Artist La-Tesia Danielle Exhibition Opening Reception
- Time: 6:00 PM
- Location: Proof Bar & Restaurant, 422 East MLK Blvd.
- Tickets: FREE
Friday, June 10th - Opening Night of August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come & Gone”
- Time: Reception at 7:00 PM– Curtain at 8:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Circle Theatre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: $25 – Tickets may be purchased at by calling the CTC Box Office at 423-267-8534 or boxoffice@theatrecentre.com. You may also visit our website: BlackArtsAndIdeasFest.com
Saturday, June 11th – Writer’s Workshop with Erika Roberts
- Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Center Main Lobby, 400 River Street
- Tickets: Pay What You Can - $10 Suggested donation
Saturday, June 11th – Literary Lounge with Rhyme N Chatt
- Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Main Lobby, 400 River Street
- Tickets: FREE
Saturday, June 11th – Shades of Poetry Showcase – A Tribute to James Baldwin
- Time: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Main Stage, 400 River Street
- Tickets: $20 w/drink ticket
Sunday, June 12th – Sip, Paint & Spit: Poetry meets Paint Lead by Black Arts Festival featured artist La-Tesia Poole
- Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: $25 Includes Wine
Sunday, June 12th – August Wilson’s Joe Turner Come & Gone Lecture
- Time: Play starts at 2:30 PM Lecture to follow around 4:30
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Circle Theatre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: $25 – CTC Box Office / TheatreCenter.com
Thursday, June 16th – “Peeing in a Soda Bottle”, A New Play By E. Claudette Featuring Kim Reynolds
- Time: 6:30 - Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Circle Theatre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: Pay What You Can - $10+ suggested donation
This performance will be followed immediately by a panel discussion with the playwright and other local theatre professionals. You won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to hear from Black playwrights, actors, lighting, set and costume designers.
Friday, June 17th – An Intimate Evening With Las Vegas Spoken Word Artist Obbie West
- Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Location: Chattanooga Theatre Centre Main Stage, 400 River Street
- Tickets: Visit Our Website to Purchase
Saturday, June 18th – Scratching Your Roots: Genealogy Workshop with Mrs. Gwen Davis.
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Location: The Chattanooga Public Library, 1001 Broad Street
- Tickets: FREE
Saturday, June 18th – Juba Dance Festival: Featuring the D. William Dance Academy Featuring Crystal Newman & Co.
- Time: 4:00 PM
- Location: The Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River Street
- Tickets: $10
Saturday, June 18th – Legacy Music Festival – Tribute to the Harlem Cultural Festival, “The Summer of Soul”.
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Location: Miller Park, 910 Market Street
Sunday, June 19th – Inaugural BCBSTennessee Juneteenth Freedom Run & Mrs. Opel Lee Walk
- Time: 8:00 AM Half Marathon Run – 9:00 AM Walk
- Location: The Howard School, 2500 South Market
- Tickets: Visit our Website to register
Sunday, June 19th – 3rd BDM Father’s Day Gospel Jazz Brunch Featuring Melvin Miller
- Time: 12:30 Bruch, 2:00 Concert
- Location: Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Park, 850 Market Street
- Tickets: Visit Our Website
Sunday, June 19th - Juneteenth Commemoration Ceremony & Concert with Ruben Studdard
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Location: The Chamberlin Pavilion on the UTC campus
- Tickets: FREE
Monday, June 20th – 23rd - RNC Fresh Out the Shoebox open mic and youth writing workshop
- Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: The EDNEY Innovation Center, 1100 Market Street
- Tickets: TBDS
Friday, June 24th - Workshopping of “And Then Freedom”, An original play by Sadiqua Inman
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Location: The Howard School
- Tickets: FREE, donations accepted
Friday, June 24th – RNC’s Young Black Voices Poetry Showcase
- Time: 7:00 – 9:00PM
- Location: The Howard School, 2500 Market Street
- Tickets: TBD
Saturday, June 25th – Oscar Michaux Black Film Festival Tribute to Sidney Poitier
- Time: 12:00 Noon – 11:00 PM
- Location: The Howard School, 2500 Market Street
- Tickets: Pay What You Can $10 Recommended Donation
Please visit our website for additional information about our event: BlackArtsAndIdeasFest.com