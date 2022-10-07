Area 61 Celebrates First Friday With A Lori Barton Needle Felting Demo

Area 61 Gallery will be hosting their First

In case you were unable to join them in September for First Friday, Joe Helseth has added new works to his Featured Artist Show – "OLD IMAGES / NEW FORMATS" – and will be talking with guests about the works in this show.

They've added many new works to the gallery in the past few weeks, including pieces from artists Dave Dyer, Denice Bizot, Janet Campbell Bradley, Lisa Denney, Nadine Koski, Paul Fontana, Paulina Fae, Robert Schoolfield and Roxanne Fulkerson.

Drop in between 6-8 pm and meet Joe and other local gallery artists during their monthly First (1st) Friday open house event. And if you are skipping town for Fall Break, you can browse and shop during regular gallery hours Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday 12-6 pm or by appointment - (423) 648-9367.

Save these November Dates...

First Friday November (11/4) – Area 61's jewelry artists have been busy and will have some spectacular new pieces in time for gifting. Drop in from 6-8 pm November 4th to adorn yourself or those you love with unique pieces by Bob McElhaney (pieces in wood), Janet Campbell Bradley (precious metals & gems), Katie Rogers (aka the "Beadess", she'll have a few statement pieces as a sneak peek into her upcoming runway show during the 2022 Chattanooga Fashion Expo Primary Showcase, 7pm SA 11/19), and art jewelry by Jeff Fulkerson (inlay pieces inspired by his southwest heritage).

Artists Sunday 2022 – A nationwide art-shopping event held annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving (November 27, 2022). The goal of Artists Sunday is to encourage shopping with favorite local artists, creators and makers during the holiday season. Think of it like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, but for the arts. Chattanooga joined the nationwide program last year with most of our local art galleries participating and planning special events. Stay tuned for what is in planning for Area 61 and hopefully more arts and performance events across the median on Broad Street with their collaborating partners from Art120.