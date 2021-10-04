Area 61 Gallery Opens “Musings” By Chattanooga Artist Maggie Vandewalle

Renowned whimsical watercolorist, Maggie Vandewalle, is Area 61 Gallery’s featured artist for October. Her latest show – Musings – opens Thursday, October 7th from 6-8 pm.

Maggie titled this show "Musings" because she says, "A lot of the ideas for the paintings have been rolling around in the back of my mind for a good while."

Per Keeli Crewe, Area 61 gallery director, “We love it when Maggie’s creativity and imagination is unconstrained, as the results are always whimsical and wonderful. Musings is another opportunity to glimpse into her unbounded creative consciousness”.

During the 2020 shutdown, Maggie was commissioned to do the illustration art for a book "Chester Midshipmouse The Second Third" by Susan Weisberg. The original nine illustrations and three page break drawings will be available for the first time to the public during the show.

This show is highly anticipated as Maggie's non-gallery-based art shows were cancelled last year. For that reason, the gallery is limiting purchases to one painting per collector until the final week of the show with no pre-sales. “We've already had inquires nationwide, which is wonderful; But, we do want to spread the love among her fans” says Crewe.

Musings runs through Sunday, October 31st. Drop by Area 61 Gallery between 6-8 pm Thursday, 10/7, meet Maggie, enjoy and shop her latest work. (Area 61 Gallery, 721 Broad St, left of the Tivoli Theatre).

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the immediate surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.