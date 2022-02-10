Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local And Regional Artists

CHA ART SPACE, an exhibit in the main lobby of the Chattanooga Airport that is curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass, has been updated with a new juried show entitled “A Stilled Life.”

The installation, which features the work of 18 different local and regional artists, marks the first change to the project since its creation in July of last year.

“Our airport provides a beautiful, light-filled space that is perfect for displaying local talent and is a great introduction to Chattanooga’s vibrant art scene for visitors,” said Pendergrass. “The new exhibit centers around the theme of still moments and images that represent everyday life.”

With 21 separate pieces, “A Stilled Life” features a variety of interpretations of the theme, ranging from portraits of people, peaceful studies of plants, landscape scenes and everyday objects and other dreamlike figurative pieces.

“As the airport sees people from around the world, I wanted the space to represent something highly relatable and enjoyable to virtually anyone,” said Pendergrass. “There’s a lot of variety represented in this collection, and I think travelers will enjoy the thoughtful serenity of each work.”

All of the pieces are for sale, and proceeds will benefit both the artists and the continued operation of CHA ART SPACE to offer free public art exhibits in the future. The artists included are: Amanda Nolan Booker, Mark Cobbe, Vera Chamlee, Jan Burleson, Carl Gombert, Carol Hobbs, Mike Holsomback, Joyce Jones, Amanda Rae Long, Marie Miller, Melissa Newman, Ruth Pearl, Richard Rice, Leah True Salerno, Vicki Styons, Angie To, Tricia Townes and Janis Wilkey.

The exhibit is available to view now through June. For more information, please visit www.sewntothesea.com/cha-art-space.