Arts At Erlanger Now Accepting Submissions For “All Abroad” Gallery Show Call-Out

The Arts at Erlanger Committee is now accepting submissions for the upcoming “All Abroad” gallery show.

Visual artists may submit pieces of any medium that can be hung on a wall including painting, drawing, printing, sculpture, mixed media, textiles, and photography inspired by travel abroad.

Entries will only be accepted from artists living within a 75-mile radius of Chattanooga. All submission forms must be entered by May 18. Art entries must include title, medium, dimensions, and price to be considered. Artists will be notified by May 27 if their work has been selected for exhibit.

All art in “All Abroad” gallery will be on display and some pieces available for purchase at the Erlanger Baroness Hospital in the Gallery Corridor from June 17, 2022 through October 12, 2022.

The Arts at Erlanger committee will accept up to three high resolution jpeg images per artist for consideration. For more information and a full list of submission requirements, please visit http://www.erlanger.org/artsaterlanger. There is no entry fee.