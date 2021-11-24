Arts At Erlanger Now Accepting Submissions For “Food Glorious Food” Gallery Call-Out

The Arts at Erlanger Committee is now accepting submissions for the upcoming “Food Glorious Food” gallery show.

Visual artists may submit pieces of any medium that can be hung on a wall including painting, drawing, printing, sculpture, mixed media, textiles, and photography inspired by food and gathering together.

Entries will only be accepted from artists living within a 75-mile radius of Chattanooga. All submission forms must be entered by December 22. Art entries must include title, medium, dimensions, and price to be considered.

All art in the “Food Glorious Food” gallery will be on display and some pieces available for purchase at the Erlanger Baroness Hospital in the Gallery Corridor from February 10, 2022 through June 8, 2022.

The Arts at Erlanger committee will accept up to three high resolution jpeg images per artist for consideration.

For more information and a full list of submission requirements, please visit http://www.erlanger.org/artsaterlanger. There is no entry fee.