ArtsBuild Announces Annual Hamilton County High School Visual Art Competition Call For Entries

ArtsBuild announces the 2023-2024 Hamilton County High School Visual Art Competition, developed in partnership with the Association for Visual Arts.

All students in grades 9-12 in Hamilton County are invited to submit artwork responding to the theme "Community." The student artwork submissions will be judged by a jury panel with representatives from ArtsBuild, Association for Visual Arts, Hamilton County Schools, and the Hamilton County Government.

Accepted submissions will be on display at the Hamilton County Courthouse and the Chattanooga Library from May 2023 until May 2024.

High school artists throughout Hamilton County who would like to participate are asked to share work that speaks to their experience of community. In the words of Tim Goldsmith, Curator and Education Director of AVA, “What communities are you a part of, and what do they look like? What is it that binds your community together?”

Students should complete the Artist Application. The application includes a Parent/Guardian Permission Form that must be signed by the student's parent or guardian. The deadline to submit the competition application is Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Those artists selected to be in the exhibit at the Hamilton County Courthouse will be contacted about how and when to deliver their artwork. Cash awards will be given to the students selected as First Place ($200), Second Place ($150), and Third Place ($100).

For questions, contact Amy Lowdermilk, Programs Manager, at amy@artsbuild.com or Jules Jackson, Programs Assistant, at jules@artsbuild.com.

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $77 million over the past 53 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming.

ArtsBuild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.