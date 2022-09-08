ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities Grants

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) Grants.
The ABC grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, and enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
ArtsBuild manages the grant applications for Hamilton County. This year, ArtsBuild received a record number of applications. Fourteen nonprofit organizations were funded.
Grant award recipients include:
- Art 120
- Be the Change Youth Initiative
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga
- Chattanooga Historical Society
- Contemporary Performing Arts of Chattanooga
- Girls Inc. of Chattanooga
- Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful
- Move N Groove Kidz
- Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
- Scenic City Shakespeare
- Signal Centers, Inc.
- Songbirds Foundation, Inc.
- SPLASH
- The Chattery
For more information or questions about ArtsBuild grant programs, visit artsbuild.com or contact Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants and Community Engagement, at melissa@artsbuild.com. To learn more about the Tennessee Arts Commission visit tnartscommission.org.