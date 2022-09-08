ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities Grants

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) Grants.

The ABC grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, and enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.

ArtsBuild manages the grant applications for Hamilton County. This year, ArtsBuild received a record number of applications. Fourteen nonprofit organizations were funded.

Grant award recipients include:

Art 120

Be the Change Youth Initiative

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga

Chattanooga Historical Society

Contemporary Performing Arts of Chattanooga

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful

Move N Groove Kidz

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

Scenic City Shakespeare

Signal Centers, Inc.

Songbirds Foundation, Inc.

SPLASH

The Chattery

For more information or questions about ArtsBuild grant programs, visit artsbuild.com or contact Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants and Community Engagement, at melissa@artsbuild.com. To learn more about the Tennessee Arts Commission visit tnartscommission.org.