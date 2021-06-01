ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of The 2021 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award

ArtsBuild is pleased to recognize two individual recipients of the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award this year – Ann Law and Mitch Patel.

The annual Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts in Chattanooga and who are actively engaged in the cultural life of our community— “Arts Builders” who exemplify ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts as demonstrated by their significant contributions to the arts and their leadership.

ArtsBuild President James McKissic says, “We are delighted to honor both Mitch and Ann for their incredible dedication, innovation, passion, and support for the arts. Each in their own way, these two inspiring ‘Arts Builders’ have positively impacted the lives of many people in Chattanooga through the arts and have elevated the arts in a way that builds pride in our city and makes our community stronger.”

Ann Law received her MA in Dance Education from UNC Greensboro and her BA in Dance from Mills College. She has received many awards including the Distinguished Alumni Award in Dance Education from UNC Greensboro, Tennessee Association of Dance Outstanding Dance Educator, and the Tennessee Arts Commission Individual Artist Fellowship award.

An improvisational dancer, dance educator and arts activist, she is Executive Director of Contemporary Performing Arts of Chattanooga (CoPAC) and Founder of Barking Legs Theater. For the past 28 years, CoPAC at Barking Legs has provided a supportive space to encourage both emerging and established artists, grow thoughtful audiences, and cultivate strong community art activism. Ann also serves on several non-profit boards, both in Chattanooga and New York City.

During her time in Chattanooga, Ann has taught creative movement at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, movement for actors at Chattanooga State Community College, and dance at Barking Legs Theater. In 2015, after years of teaching dance, Ann developed and designed Full Circle TAP (Teaching Artists Program) to support artists in their desire and quest to become teaching artists. She designs art education curricula that engage and transform students into critical thinkers capable of social change. Ann believes that by strengthening life skills, communicating, and learning through the creative process, the experience of the arts directly relates to academic achievement.

Mitch Patel, CEO of Vision Hospitality Group, has always been passionate about the arts. Growing up in Cleveland, Tennessee, Mitch cultivated his appreciation and skill in the visual arts in high school. While he did not pursue a career in the arts, his love for them has never waned.

Now as a successful hotelier, Mitch has sought out as many ways as possible to support and advocate for the arts through his businesses, especially our local craftsmen, makers, and artisans. Whether serving on the ArtsBuild Board, working to support public art programs, contributing to local arts organizations like SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, or featuring local art in his hotels, he has consistently worked to elevate the arts in Chattanooga and help build a stronger community.

When the opportunity arose to develop The Edwin Hotel, Mitch wanted to center the hotel around art. He curated a collection of more than 200 pieces exclusively from Chattanooga artists—the largest known collection of Chattanooga art. With the goal of elevating the local art scene, he aspired to educate visitors on the art and added QR codes that lead guests to the websites for the artists. As the hotel receives more visitors from across the country and around the world, Chattanooga’s artists are getting exposure to an international audience.

The newest hotel—Kinley Chattanooga on the Southside—features a 1,575 square-foot mural by Alecia Vera Buckles and Briah Gober. All the art in the hotel is by local female artists. The spirit at both The Edwin and Kinley is to engage not only with travelers, but also to create a space where locals are welcome. A blurring of the line between hotel lobby and the neighborhood serves to create a welcoming community-centered space with local art on full display.

The first Arts Leadership Award in 2014 recognized Ruth Holmberg for her extraordinary support of the arts and cultural community in Chattanooga over 70 years. Since 2014, the annual award has honored Mrs. Holmberg with her name. Past recipients include Mai Bell Hurley, Fletcher Bright, Sonia Young, Booker T. Scruggs II, Alice L. Smith, Warren Barnett, and Candy Kruesi.

“It is our hope that this annual award honors individuals who share the same spirit and passion for the arts as Ruth did,” says Dr. Mary Poston Tanner, Board Chair of ArtsBuild. “Recipients of the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award have given selflessly of their time, energy, and resources to building a stronger community through the arts.” According to that description, Ann Law and Mitch Patel are certainly deserving of the honor.There will not be an in-person reception at this time. The 2021 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award is generously sponsored by First Horizon and the Chattanooga Times Free Press.