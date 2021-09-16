Artsbuild Offers Fall Session Of Tech Goes Home For The Arts

ArtsBuild announces the next session of Tech Goes Home for the Arts, a program designed in partnership with The Enterprise Center.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts is a 15-hour course designed for individual artists of any level or discipline (visual, craft, film, photography, dance, music, theater, literary) as well as for small arts organizations to become prepared to monetize their online presence and to use digital and social media to connect to their patrons, students, audiences, and collaborators online.

Who can apply: Any artist or leader of a small arts organization with beginner level digital and online skills can register. Individuals must be over the age of 18.

Who can apply: Any artist or leader of a small arts organization with beginner level digital and online skills can register. Individuals must be over the age of 18.

How to apply: Please email amy@artsbuild.com . Amy Lowdermilk will respond to you with more information.

When: The 15-hour virtual course will take place via Zoom from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8, 2021 in the evening from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 copay covers 15 hours of online training, online portfolio development and access to professional arts resources. Participants will be provided a Chromebook laptop which is theirs to keep upon program graduation. Low-cost internet options are also available as needed.

Deadline to register: Friday, October 1, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.

For additional questions, please email amy@artsbuild.com.

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $76 million over the past 52 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming. ArtsBuild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.