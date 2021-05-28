ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows Summer Openings

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program places college juniors, seniors, or recent graduates in a 12-week, part-time (10 hours per week) paid work experience with a local arts organization.

The program also includes professional development, networking, and community engagement experiences. ArtsBuild is seeking innovators and forward thinkers as participants in the fellows program who share in ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts.

Candidates will have strong communication skills and a willingness to learn and work with others in a collaborative setting. Fellows will receive a $1,500 stipend from ArtsBuild for the duration of the program. Women, people with disabilities, and members of other under-represented groups are encouraged to apply.

The work experiences are provided in cooperation with our grant-funded arts organizations, our Community Arts Partners. Four local arts organizations are participating in the program this summer.

For more information about the program, and to access the job descriptions for those opportunities still open, please visit artsbuild.com/programs or contact Amy Lowdermilk, Program Manager, (615) 631-3593, amy@artsbuild.com.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund.