ArtsBuild Racial Equity Grant Applications Open Now For Individual Hispanic/Latino(a)(x) Artists

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the next application and funding cycle of the Racial Equity Grant for Individual Artists (REGIA) program. This grant cycle is open to individual artists living and working in Hamilton County who identify as Hispanic/Latino(a)(x).

The REGIA grant program strives to support the work of diverse artists that are reflective of our community. National reports done over the years have shown funding inequities in the nonprofit arts sector, and REGIA is aimed at providing more racially equitable grant funding in our community.

The program is for artists who identify as one or more identity groups: Arab/Middle Eastern, Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic/Latino(a)(x), Indigenous (e.g., Native American, Pacific Islander). Each grant cycle, a different group will be prioritized for grant funding. A total of $50,000 in awards will be given for up to $10,000 per awarded applicant.

REGIA is available now to artists of color who identify as Hispanic/Latino(a)(x) and are living and working in Hamilton County. Grant funding will be available in three funding categories: Artist Works, Equipment, and Professional Development. Disciplines considered include Visual (2D, 3D, Installation), Craft, Media (Film, Photography), Performance (Dance, Music, Theater), and Literary. Funding for the program is provided by individual donors, Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, and Footprint Foundation.

The goals for the program include:

Making arts funding more equitable in our community by creating access to resources for artists of color in Hamilton County.

Providing support to established and emerging racially diverse artists.

Broadening the types of artists supported in the community.

Ensuring the distribution of financial and capacity-building resources for minority artists.

Applications will be accepted now until the deadline on November 26, 2021. A grant information session will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, November 3 at 5:30 p.m. Click here to register for the information session. Award announcements will be made in early December.

For more details about the application and guidelines, please visit artsbuild.gosmart.org. For REGIA questions, information, and consultation, contact Miriam Manda, Manager of Grants & Community Engagement, (423) 704-7187, miriam@artsbuild.com.