ArtsBuild Surpasses 2021 Fundraising Goals In Ongoing Investment In The Arts

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce that the organization met and surpassed its fundraising goals for the 2021 Annual Campaign, receiving more than $1 million in private donations, city and state government grants, and in-kind contributions.

Contributions from individuals, businesses and private foundations for general operating and special project support accounted for more than 60% of the revenue.

Each year, ArtsBuild conducts a campaign to raise funds from the community that support its mission to build a stronger community through the arts. Funds raised allow ArtsBuild to invest in local arts organizations through competitive annual Mission Support grants awarded based on several criteria, one of which is how the grantee organization works to create access to the arts.

Funds also sustain Community Cultural Connections grants which are small project grants awarded to a variety of different non-profits, artists, start-up arts organizations, and other community groups, for arts programs, projects, and events across Hamilton County; as well as new grant programs established in the last two years such as the Artist Emergency Fund, Arts Recovery Fund for Grassroots Arts Organizations, and the Racial Equity Grant for Individual Artists.

The Annual Campaign also supports the Imagine! program which provides free arts experiences for Hamilton County School students in grades K-5. Additionally, campaign funds support all programs throughout the year, like Tech Goes Home for the Arts, teacher training workshops, and more.

ArtsBuild Board Chair Marcus McKamey says, “Annual support from the community is what sustains our operations and programs at ArtsBuild. We are proud that so many people generously support ArtsBuild each year. We were especially thrilled that more than 100 donors gave to ArtsBuild for the first time in 2021. We thank everyone contributed this year.”

ArtsBuild looks forward to building on these successful results again this year with a belief that the arts are essential at the individual and community levels. The 2022 Annual Campaign begins in January and continues through the end of the calendar year. Learn more about ArtsBuild, sign up for the ArtsWire weekly e-newsletter and make a gift for the 2022 Annual Campaign at ArtsBuild.com. Stay in touch by following us on Facebook.

Mission Support Grants: Arts Organizations Can Apply Now

The Mission Support grant program is designed to support access to the arts by providing general operating funds for eligible and approved arts organizations that have year-round, on-going programs vital to the cultural life of the community. These grants are intended to supplement other earned and contributed revenue generated by the grantee organization. The Mission Support grant provides funding for up to 10% of an organization's annual operating budget.

On Tuesday, January 11, the grant portal opens to accept applications from eligible arts organizations in Hamilton County for FY23 Mission Support grants. New this year, arts organizations must complete the first part of the application online by the end of this month. The deadline for the full application is February 28, 2022.

An information session will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance for the meeting here or visit ArtsBuild’s grant portal site at https://artsbuild.gosmart.org/.

For more information and guidelines, including eligibility and application schedule, please visit https://artsbuild.gosmart.org/ or contact Miriam Manda, Manager of Grants and Community Engagement, at miriam@artsbuild.com.