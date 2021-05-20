ArtSpark Program Expands With Unveiling Of Largest Installation To Date

The largest ArtSpark installation (to date) was unveiled at Unum on Wednesday. The 103 inch by 305 inch triptych, created by Artist Renel Plouffe, depicts iconic Chattanooga landmarks from the Walnut Street Bridge to the vistas of Lookout Mountain to Coolidge Park. These landmarks provide a backdrop for the central focus of the panels – families, friends and loved ones – representing the millions of families Unum helps to protect everyday.

“We’re thankful for the partnership with River City Company and Renel and excited she was able to bring our vision of this artwork to life,” said Liz Ahmed, executive vice president of people and communications for Unum. “At Unum, we have a multi-generational workforce that consists of people of various races and ethnicities with different abilities, beliefs and backgrounds. This makes us a mirror of the customers we serve and the communities in which we live.”

The River City Company ArtSpark program was created in 2018 after exploring options to beautify Downtown Chattanooga. While utility and traffic boxes provide essential city services, they can be an unappealing object in the downtown landscape. “In true Chattanooga fashion, we partnered with EPB, the City of Chattanooga’s Transportation Department, the Public Art Commission, and the Lyndhurst Foundation to collaboratively develop the ArtSpark Program as way to beautify these boxes and use our local arts community to maximize the impact,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

Today, River City Company is launching the ArtSpark Business Sponsorship Program to partner with more businesses like Unum to beautify even more downtown utility cabinets. Sponsors will have the ability to choose from a Public Art Commission approved roster of ArtSpark artists to create a design for the cabinet they want to sponsor, and River City Company will facilitate the process of working with the artist and installation. “Due to Unum’s generous gift of $10,000, we are able to provide matching funds for the first 10 businesses participating in our new ArtSpark Business Sponsorship Program,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

ArtSpark has created over 50 decorated cabinets throughout downtown through the River City Company program and the EPB ArtSpark Goes to School program. As a fun, family friendly way to explore downtown, River City Company has also just released an updated extended scavenger hunt on their website.

For more information about River City Company ArtSpark Program, their new Business Sponsorship Program and the updated extended scavenger hunt, visit: rivercitycompany.com/art-spark