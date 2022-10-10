AVA Announces New Exhibits Featuring Artist Donald Keefe, SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop Students

The Association For Visual Arts welcomes two new exhibits to their North Shore gallery on Frazier Avenue: Donald Keefe's "Ambispection" and a SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop Student Exhibit.

In the Main Gallery every year, AVA hosts an annual Juried Member Exhibition. Traditionally, the artist whose work scores highest in the jury process is awarded a solo exhibit of their work in the Main Gallery at AVA the following year. In 2021, as a first in that tradition, Donald Keefe tied for “Best in Show” with Heath Montgomery and each artist was granted a solo exhibit.

“Donald Keefe: Ambispection” highlights several recent larger paintings and a collection of smaller transfer drawings that explore the idea of “ambisection” or the quality of retrospection of things past and expectation of things to come. Dynamic figures, landscapes, spaces and techniques all intersect one another onto the canvas through the lens and visual archive of Keefe’s life and experiences.

In the Landis Education Gallery, AVA has partnered with SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop to put together a showcase exhibit to highlight recent works and projects done by the talented student artists who attend SPLASH’s regular classes and workshops.

SPLASH is a free year-round arts workshop and non-profit organization serving urban youth in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The majority of proceeds from sales from this particular exhibition will go towards supplies and support to SPLASH so they can continue to offer quality free art education to underserved youth in our community.

Both exhibits will remain on view at AVA through November 18th. For more information about either exhibit, visit www.avarts.org or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282.