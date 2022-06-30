Bob Fazio Debuts New Works In “Tondo Tondo Tondo” At Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery opens a new featured artist show this Friday, July 1st, by Chattanooga artist, Bob Fazio. His latest body of paintings and sculpture were inspired by Tondos or Tondi – from the Renaissance Italian Rotondo for round.

“As a potter, since 1973, I have thrown global forms and produced stacked constructions and in general, always lived in circular world," Bob shares. "Now that I am older and retired, I see that old becomes new again and cycles are revisited…in the lives we live, in the lives of our children and grandchildren.”

“Tondo Tondo Tondo” includes acrylic and watercolor/gouache paintings in circular composition, as well as sculpture on round bases, new decorative pottery and lamps and some of the largest pots he’s thrown to date.

There are several upcoming opportunities to meet Bob – during the gallery’s monthly First Friday open house events, 6-8pm First Friday July (7/1) and First Friday August (8/5) from 6-8pm and a sculpture demonstration in the gallery front window from 1-5pm Saturday, August 20th.

Area 61 Gallery hosts the work of over 20 local artists and craftsmen. It is open from 12-6pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday or by appointment if you are only in town Tuesday – Thursday. Call the gallery to schedule an appointment – (423) 648-9367.

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

The mission of "First Friday" Chattanooga is to promote and support local artists by providing them a regular outlet to showcase their work. The First Friday night of each month, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios extend operating hours, host art opening receptions & open house events to showcase the local arts culture.

First Friday is a national and global concept with a united goal of connecting the community with the artists on a consistent basis to ensure the arts community thrives and survives. Participating Chattanooga galleries and studios post their events on their social media platforms and on a shared Facebook page: @FirstFridayChattanoogaArts