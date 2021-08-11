Chattanooga Airport’s First Art Installation Now Open To The Public

A brand new feature has landed at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, Into the Blue: Abstraction in the Airport. Curated by CHA ART SPACE, this inaugural exhibit showcases 10 different artists’ works, created explicitly for the Chattanooga Airport.

CHA ART SPACE is an exhibition collaboration with the Chattanooga Airport and local artist and curator Carrie Pendergrass. It is made possible through an ArtsBuild Artist Work Grant, in partnership with Public Art Chattanooga and Southeast TN Development District (SETD). With this new project, Pendergrass has created an inclusive and accessible public art space that is free and open to the public all day, every day, in addition to thousands of visitors every month.

“Our airport has a lot of beautiful, light-filled space. It only makes sense to allow the work of artists to better activate that space. I love the idea of offering an unintimidating and unique cultural experience that provides visitors with an immediate connection to our city,” says Pendergrass. “Art is the great equalizer; art is for everyone.”

To create Into the Blue, Pendergrass sought out artists known for their ability to work in abstraction. Using the title as inspiration, the only rule for these artists was to use the color blue somewhere in their pieces. The artists represented in this exhibition are Mark Bradley-Shoup, Jan Burleson, Amber Droste, Sue Fox, Ellen Franklin, Myles Freeman, Linda Kerlin, Rylan Thompson, Heath Montgomery and the curator herself, Carrie Pendergrass.

This exhibit will be available to view on the first floor of the Chattanooga Airport now through December 2021. CHA ART SPACE and the Airport also invites the community to visit Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 4 – 6 pm, to view the pieces and meet the artists. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.