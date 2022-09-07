Chattanooga Historical Society Receives Tennessee Arts Commision Grant

The Chattanooga Historical Society is proud to announce the reception of an Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The grant, administered through ArtsBuild, will be used in support of the Society's summer programming.

The Chattanooga Historical Society is expanding their programming into educational endeavors while keeping true to its archival roots. One important arm of this new venture is the creation of a Photography Summer Camp, which will be partially funded with the ABC grant and community partners.

The camp will offer students an opportunity to learn about photography technique as well as the history, technology, and technique that goes into the skill, culminating in a photography exhibition showing the student's work. Several week-long camps will be led during Summer 2023 for campers aged 12-18.

The Chattanooga Historical Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to bring history to the surface, making it accessible to everyone. We are committed to preserving Chattanooga’s regional history and culture while connecting the public with dynamic educational opportunities and resources.

For additional information, please call Lindsay Stuber at 423-541-9981 or email info@picnooga.org.