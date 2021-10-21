City Of Collegedale Launches “Deck The Hall” Photo Contest

Officials with the City of Collegedale have announced their “Deck The Hall” photo contest to showcase photos of their city. Plans are underway to update the interior decor of City Hall and officials are inviting the public to submit their images of the city that may be displayed in the lobby.

Photos can be of the greenway, parks, city buildings, events, anything that highlights the natural and built beauty of Collegedale. Images must be submitted by Sunday, November 28. In December, a selection committee will choose three winning images which will be framed and displayed prominently in the City Hall lobby.

“The walls inside City Hall don’t reflect the scenic beauty just outside of its doors,” said K. Andrew Martin, Planning and Community Development Director of Collegedale. “Since visitors along with new and longtime residents often cite Collegedale’s natural scenery as a key contributor to its quality of life, Planning and Community Development staff invites area amateur photographers take their best shot.”

The three winners will be awarded Visa gift cards with first place receiving a $150 card, second place gets a $100 card, and third place gets a $50 gift card. A reception will be held before the end of the year to unveil the winning images. The date and time will be announced later.

Go to: https://www.collegedaletn.gov/news_detail_T8_R118.php for more information on the “Deck The Hall” photo contest. Anyone interested in showcasing their photos of Collegedale can submit their images online to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L663JQP.