ClearStory Arts Presents Art To Die For: A Multi-Medium Artistic Showcase

Artists from all different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives have come together for a wonderful exhibition of spooky fun art! Come see all different kinds of mediums: from woodworking to fiber art and traditional pieces as well: we’re sure you’ll find something you’ll love!

This group of ClearStory artists consist of a diverse group of self-taught and fine arts professionals who have gravitated to the Halloween and fall season as their inspiration. “Art to Die For” is a four week multi-medium exhibition including such techniques as fiber arts, embroidery, woodworking, pottery, mixed media, oils, acrylics and much more, ranging from functional furniture to whimsical pastels.

Come to the Opening Reception dressed in a costume or not: either way, we know you’ll have a spooky good time at ClearStory after dark!

Art to Die For: A Multi-Medium Artistic Showcase will kick off on Friday, October 14 from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at ClearStory Arts, 1673 S Holtzclaw Ave.

Learn more at clearstoryarts.com/event-details/art-to-die-for-a-muti-medium-artistic-showcase