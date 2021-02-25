Five Murals Planned At New HES Foy Animal Center

The Humane Educational Society seeks to enhance its brand new facility with murals featuring local pets. A total of five pet portraits are planned for the entrance to the new HES building. One mural will prominently feature a pet in the adoption lobby and one in the admissions lobby. A third mural is planned for the entrance to the HES public adoption area and will feature three local pets.

Community members and animal lovers have the opportunity to make a lasting impact for homeless animals in Hamilton County and help beautify the new Foy Animal Center by immortalizing their beloved pet in one of the five planned murals.

The HES Foy Animal Center Pet Portrait Murals Auction will open here at 6am on Monday, March 1st and the auction will close on Wednesday, March 31st at 8pm. Winning bidders will be contacted to submit a photo(s) of their pet for the creation of the HES Foy Animal Center murals. Murals will take 3 to 5 months to complete.

About the Artist: Murals of the auction winner’s pets will be designed and painted by local artist, Alex Loza. Alex is a visual artist based in Chattanooga, TN. He received his BFA from the American Academy of Art in Chicago, IL. With almost two decades of experience, Loza has been commissioned to paint portraits and custom wall art for private and public art collectors throughout North and South America. He has also lead, created and collaborated with national muralists in several public art projects in Chicago and Chattanooga.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!