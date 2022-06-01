"Food For The Body Or Soul" Opens This Friday At In-Town Gallery

The challenge submitted to the members of In-Town Gallery for the June show was to create pieces of art that reflect what feeds them - body or soul. This question evoked a myriad of responses.

Robin Howe’s interpretation of the theme led her to create a piece illustrating the peacefulness of yoga performed outdoors, an activity which nourishes her soul. This piece, made from tissue paper, modeling gel and flakes, is entitled “Tree Pose”. Robin’s second creation is a watercolor that features mindfulness and the quiet contemplation of our natural world, entitled “In Lotus”.

On the other hand, Gay Arthur, Lora Miller and Judy Jones opted for images of more traditional, but equally healthy, food for our bodies.

Jan Lamoreaux created a silk scarf that provides food for thought entitled “Sow Kind Crops”. It is a reminder that where you invest your love, you invest your life.

These paintings, along with the creations of several other In-Town artists, will be featured on the front wall of the Gallery during the month of June and at our First Friday celebration on June 3, 2022. As always, the public is invited to attend the reception on First Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The artists of In-Town Gallery offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, unique jewelry, fine art photography and hand-painted silk wearables.

The Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. They are open weekdays 11 – 6 and Sundays 1 – 5 (closed Tuesdays). You can also see their artists’ creations at www.intowngallery.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.