Four UTC-Connected Artists Bring Their Hearts And Art To New Mural

Madison Myers vividly recalls attending a music performance at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, located in the heart of Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard District, back in 2019.

While enjoying the music, Myers watched an older black woman and an older white man get up in front of the crowd and start dancing.

“It was like they were the only two people there,” said Myers, a marketing major who recently completed her junior year at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “They were just so in love with each other, and it made such an impression on me.”

When an open call went out to local artists in July 2020 to submit bids for a community mural project to be painted along the EPB substation walls on East 10th Street, Myers jumped at the opportunity. She wanted to turn that lasting impression into “Interracial Couple Dancing,” a memory she could share with others.

The mural competition, hosted by EPB and other local project partners, asked for vision statements and sample images and required that artists lived or worked in the EPB service territory. The central theme for the collaboration, “The Soul of MLK—How Artists Visualize the Heartbeat and Soul of MLK in Arts, Music and Culture,” was designed to highlight the history, heritage and significance of the MLK area.

The nine selected artists were announced in early January. Myers was one of four with direct ties to UTC, joining alumni Josiah Golson and Keelah Jackson-Harris and adjunct professor Rachel Veal. The other selected muralists were Jaclyn Anderson, Rondell Crier, Julius Hubbard, Harlan Lovestone and Lauren O’Neill.

“I thought that ‘Interracial Couple Dancing’ would really represent the soul of MLK,” Myers said. “I wanted them to represent the love that they were sharing with each other and with everybody else.

“I didn’t want to paint the couple in explicit black and white skin tones. There are waves of pink and multiple blues and purples throughout their skin tones to represent that people are more than just their skin tone. They have a creative spirit and they’re full of love. I wanted that to be the message I’m sharing with the community.”

Myers had been involved with a mural before, putting paint to the walls in the Gary W. Rollins College of Business’ temporary Davenport Hall headquarters during the 2019-2020 academic year. But the EPB mural was different. Instead of her work being seen in a limited space, she could showcase her work out in the city.

During April and May, each of the 12-foot-high by 17-foot-wide mural panels came to life with Myers and the other artists replacing gray walls with vibrant colors.

“This has been such a great experience seeing our individual pieces go together,” Myers said. “It’s been exciting to get to talk to the other people and get to hear their inspiration behind the mural design.

“What’s cool about this project is that it’s not just one artist; it’s nine different artists who get to share what ‘The Soul of MLK’ means to them.”

Here is a look at the other murals created by members of the UTC family.

Josiah Golson

Josiah Golson has returned to UTC as an adjunct instructor in the Honors College’s Innovation Lab. A 2008 graduate of the University with a bachelor’s degree in communication, Golson later earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Golson is the founder of the Chattanooga-based 800 Collective, a diverse group of artists using art as a means of civic engagement and public discourse. His mural is called “Head in the Clouds of History.”