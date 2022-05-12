Give Way To The Wind Art Project To Add Vibrant Color To The Convention Center

The 2CREATE Team of local artists Anna Carll and Claire Vassort have collaborated to bring stability in motion to the Chattanooga Convention Center’s grand hallway. The elaborate three dimensional mobile, entitled Give Way To The Wind, will be installed in August.

In partnership with ArtsBuild, Public Art Chattanooga and Southeast Tennessee Development District, this large project has been funded through an Artists Work Grant to bring nature indoors and enliven the meeting space for convention attendees.

Mike Shuford, Executive Director, the Board of the Chattanooga Convention Center and Public Art Chattanooga Director Kat Wright jumped on the opportunity to house this colorful artwork, sighting the need to add more artistic equity to the convention space.

“We’re both honored and excited to have this opportunity to create an installation that complements the space and allows us to work with such great partners at the Convention Center,” say Carll and Vassort of the 2CREATE Team

Early into the project, 2CREATE added Michael Brandt of Garage Bound, LLC to the team to build the armature for the mobile. “Michael has been a valuable asset to the 2CREATE Team from the beginning with his vast knowledge of metal work and great ideas on materials and structural advice for our project,” say Carll and Vassort.

Choosing the core concept of the mulberry tree, the artists are merging two art mediums in a unique, colorful, expressive installation. While the structure embodies the tree, the oval imagery focuses on the leaf. The mulberry is used to create fine art papers that Carll uses in her collage practice and its leaves are the main source of food for the silk worm. This creates a deep material connection between the artists since Vassort paints on silk.

A strong metaphor has emerged between the letting go of their own individual art practice and the movement displayed in this large mobile. Each medium and the artists find themselves transformed by this collaboration. The result is a symbol of joined forces brought together in a shared vision of stability in motion.

Wishing to show how adaptation to our ever-changing world leads to resilience, Carll and Vassort have combined silk and paper in metal oval frames that will be able to move and give way to the wind in a mobile. They strive to create feelings of equilibrium and harmony in this kinetic installation.

For more information on the Give Way To The Wind Project, visit www.givewaytothewind.com and join in the conversation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/givewaytothewind.