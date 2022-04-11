Hamilton County Non-Profits Can Now Apply For An Arts Build Communities Grant

ArtsBuild is pleased to invite Hamilton County non-profit organizations to apply for the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) grants of up to $3,500 for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.

ArtsBuild administers the ABC grants in Hamilton County. Organizations must complete the grant application by 11:59 p.m. on July 1, 2022.

Stefanie Haire (Southeast TN Development District) and Melissa Astin (ArtsBuild) will host an information session on Zoom on Thursday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. about the grant program. Please register for the Zoom meeting in advance.

For more details about the application and guidelines for the ABC grant program, visit the Tennessee Arts Commission’s website at tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant.

For questions or access to the Zoom meeting registration link, contact Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants & Community Engagement, (423) 777-4214, melissa@artsbuild.com.

Last year, eight nonprofit organizations in Hamilton County were funded, including Art 120, Scenic City Clay Arts, CoPAC, The Chattery, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, East Ridge Creative Arts, Stove Works, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.