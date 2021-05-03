In-Person First Friday Art Openings Resume At Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery is hosting May’s First Friday Open House Reception – in person – with featured artist Barbara Brogdon.

This Friday, May 7th from 6-8 p.m., you’ll get to meet Barbara Brogdon and see her latest selection of landscape paintings in oil featuring sunsets, sunrises, and the continuation of her National Park series. A few of her beach abstractions and abstracts in acrylic are also available.

Per gallery director, Keeli Crewe, “The gallery hosted First Friday virtual events via Zoom when COVID restrictions limited gathering size. Now with vaccinations widely available in Hamilton County and new case numbers remaining low, we feel good about returning to our monthly First Friday openings in person that allow guests to see what’s new from our local artists and meet them. We have quite a bit of space in the gallery to move about with your COVID family unit and still remain separate from others.”

Per Chattanooga Mayor, Tim Kelly, masks should be worn when out in the public except for certain situations when outdoors and citizens should keep a six-foot distance from others while out in the public, including at special events. We are adhering to city public health guidelines and are looking forward to seeing everyone in person again.

The Landscapes in Oil featured show winds down that weekend so don’t miss your opportunity to view and discuss the work with Barbara. Barbara returned to her art as her children were entering college and she’s pursued it passionately. She enjoys Plein-air painting, especially while traveling, and shares these visual life experiences and memories via oil paintings created during and after the trip. She’s a student of life and art and is always looking for ways to grow and further develop her techniques, often mentoring with other career artists – locally, nationally, and abroad.

Gallery hours are 12-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday or by appointment - (423) 648-9367.

About Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the immediate surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates art as a sustainable career.