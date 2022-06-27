In-Town Gallery Honors The People Of Ukraine With A "Blue & Yellow" Celebration And Fundraiser

During the month of July, In-Town Gallery, in honor of the courageous people of Ukraine, will not only show artistic pieces featuring the “Blue and Yellow” national colors, but will also donate 10% of sales revenue received during its July First Friday event to the Ukraine Gospel Church here in Chattanooga.

Additionally, In-Town Gallery will encourage donations on behalf of the Church, all of which will be used for much needed humanitarian purposes, including the purchase of food and blankets in support of displaced citizens in this amazing Country.

A few of the featured art pieces will include:

a stunning acrylic on canvas painting by Lora Miller featuring sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, an oil on canvas sunflower by Gay Arthur.

a 9” x 6” sunflower bowl built and cut from stoneware clay and fired by artist Laurie Graham.

Carol Ott’s tribute is a 2” x 6.75” bracelet entitled “Over Fields of Gold” which was created by individually weaving blue and yellow glass seed beads together.

Jan Lamoreaux painted a silk scarf featuring yellow flowers on a blue background entitled “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”. The title refers to a folk song made popular by the trio Peter, Paul, and Mary (lyrics by Pete Seeger) which is a lament on the sorrows of war.

Robin Howe took a slightly different tack by painting Irises, a symbol of hope, in blue and yellow.

All of the special “Blue and Yellow” artistic projects may be seen at the Gallery’s First Friday celebration on July 1 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. We look forward to sharing our talents as well as our feelings on behalf of the people of Ukraine, with the hope of making some small but important difference for the better.

The artists of In-Town Gallery offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, unique jewelry, fine art photography and hand-painted silk wearables.

The Gallery is located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. They are open weekdays 11 – 6 and Sundays 1 – 5 (closed Tuesdays). You can also see their artists’ creations at www.intowngallery.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.