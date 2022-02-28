In-Town Gallery Celebrates The Return Of First Friday With Artisit Lora Miller

During the month of March, In-Town Gallery is proud to feature the colorful series, “Garden Personality," by artist Lora Miller.

Her life experiences, training, travels, and talent have resulted in a variety of paintings that reflect the wonders of the world around her. During the course of her career, she has been inspired by the beautiful flower gardens that are characteristic of the South.

Lora has been active in the art scene since 1979. She has worked as an artist liaison, served on the board of the Civic Arts League, and has taught art to children, teens, and adults.

Join us for Lora's opening reception on Friday, March 4th from 5 to 8 PM. Many of the In-Town artists will be present.

In-Town Gallery also features a wide range of contemporary art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry, fine art photography, and hand-painted silk wearables. The Gallery is Located on Chattanooga’s "Hip to Historic” North Shore.